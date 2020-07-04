Hugh NICHOLSON

Death Notice

NICHOLSON,
Hugh Wingate:
Of Levin, formerly Lower Hutt. Passed away at home on Sunday 28th June 2020, aged 76 years. Loved husband of Evelyn. Loved father and father-in-law of Kevin and Sandra, Tony and Charmaine. Loved grandfather of John, Lorean and Dwayne, Shantel and Joshua. Loved great-grandfather of Bailey and Millie. In accordance with Hugh's wishes a private cremation has been held. In lieu of flowers donations to Arohanui Hospice in appreciation for their care of Hugh and can be done via www.arohanuihospice.org.nz

Published in Dominion Post on July 4, 2020
