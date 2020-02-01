McLENNAN,
Hugh Drummond:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Christchurch; aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Maureen, much loved father and father-in-law of Tracy and Paul MacManus, Paul and Viviane, and Julie and Chris. Dearly loved Granddad of Benjamin and Daniel; and Brittnie and Connor. Messages to the McLennan family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A service to celebrate Hugh's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Christchurch, on Tuesday, February 4, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 1, 2020