Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
7:00 p.m.
St Martin de Porres
Requiem Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Martin de Porres
Death Notice

McGORRY, Hugh:
Formerly of Bellshill Scotland, passed away on Monday 20 January 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Philomena. Loved father and father-in-law of Noreen & Murray, Barry & Leonie, and Des & Donna. Loved Granda of Jarred, Adam, Joseph and Nathan. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Rosary will be held at St Martin de Porres on Thursday 23 January 2020 at 7.00pm, with Requiem Mass to be celebrated at St Martin de Porres Friday 24 January 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. All messages to the McGorry family, c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.

Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 22, 2020
