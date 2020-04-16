LE SEELLEUR, Hugh:
Of Masterton. On 13th April 2020 at Wairarapa Hospital; in his 85th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Dorothy. Much loved father and father-in-law of Lesley and Hugh Martel (Masterton), David and Sue Le Seelleur (Tauranga). Much loved Grandpa of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A burial took place in Masterton yesterday. We will celebrate Hugh's life with a gathering when possible. Hugh's family wish to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Wairarapa Hospital for their exceptional care. A message to the family may be left on Hugh's tribute page www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 16, 2020