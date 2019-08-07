JOHNSTON,
Hugh Neville Philip:
From his Pukerua Bay home has moved on to his next adventure where the fish are biting and the stags are always roaring on 5th August 2019. Soulmate of Nadine, loved father of Anthony, Scott & Sharlene, Karen & Craig, Dominique & D'Arcy, Dillon. Adored Grandad of his 11 grandchildren and loved brother, uncle and friend. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. We will be celebrating Hugh's life at the Mana Cruising Club, Pascoe Ave, Mana, on Friday 9th August at 11.00am.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332 FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 7, 2019