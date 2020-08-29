BADGER,
Hugh Alexander Fyffe:
Passed into the Lord's presence on Friday 28th August 2020, aged 88. Loved husband of Adeline (deceased), Ula (deceased) and Margaret. Loving father of Wilton and Janice, Adrienne and Nia Evans. Loved grandfather of Rachelle, Shaylyn and Cassandra Evans, Karina Badger (all in Australia), Ryan and Tracey, and great-grandfather of Paige and Oliver Badger. In lieu of flowers a donation to Gideons would be appreciated and may be left in the Church foyer. A service for Hugh will be held at Crossroads Church, Church Street, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 2nd September 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private interment. To satisfy Covid restrictions please register to attend on the link https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/ 118580614811 by 1.00pm Tuesday 1st September 2020.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 29, 2020