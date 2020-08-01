VERBIEST, Hubertina Anna
Maria (Tineke):
Of Wanaka, formerly of Wellington, passed away peacefully at Aspiring Enliven Care Home on Tuesday, 28th July 2020, aged 92. Beloved wife of the late Oscar, loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Sally, treasured Oma of Simon, Jonathan and Kate. A celebration of the lives of Tineke and Oscar will be held at the Holy Family Catholic Church, 154 Aubrey Road, Wanaka, on Saturday, 5th September, at 1.30pm. The family would like to thank Madeleine and the team at Aspiring Enliven for their wonderful care of Tineke. In lieu of flowers, donations to Aspiring Enliven Care Home are welcome and may be made directly to the Home, at 21 Cardrona Valley Road, Wanaka 9381.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 1, 2020