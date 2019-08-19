ROYDS, Howard Frederick:
5.3.1925 - 14.8.2019
Passed away peacefully in Waikanae, aged 94. Beloved husband of Dorothy for 69 years. Beloved father of Rosemary, Nicola, Geraldine and Bryan. Beloved father-in-law of Paul and Susanna. Beloved grandfather of Anthony, David, Louisa, Nikki, Ruby, Daniel and Timothy. Beloved brother-in-law of Janet, and uncle of Caroline and Jonathan.
Much beloved!
A private cremation has been held. Messages to Dorothy Royds at Charles Fleming Retirement Village, 112 Parata Street, Waikanae. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimers Association would be appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 19, 2019