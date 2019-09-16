FARR, Howard Joseph:
Of Paraparaumu. Suddenly but peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Saturday 14 September 2019. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Beryl. Loved father and father-in-law of Pene & Mark Davidson, and Andrew & Jenni. Much loved Grandpop of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated. A celebration of Howard's life will be held at the Kapiti Uniting Parish, Weka Road, Raumati Beach, on Thursday 19 September 2019 at 11.00am, to be followed by private cremation. Messages to "The Farr Family" PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019