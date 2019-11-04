ANDERSON,
Howard Pellew:
Died peacefully on 2nd November 2019, in his 99th year. Dearly beloved husband of the late Joan. Dearly loved father of Judi and Garry Hadfield, Helen and Malcolm Peterson, and Janet and Frank Hogan. Dearly loved Papa to Philip and Lisa, Jo and Mark, Nikki and Phil, Christopher and Jean, Stephen and Ioana, Frances and Sam, Katie and Aaron, Juliette and Dion, Michael and Jodie, and his 21 great-grandchildren. Howard's funeral will be held at St Luke's Presbyterian Church, Remuera, on Thursday, November 7th at 2.00pm. Until Thursday Howard will be at the home of Helen and Malcolm. Please phone 027 8487873. Communications to the family can be made C/- Sibuns, 582 Remuera Road, Remuera, Auckland 1050.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019