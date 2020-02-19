Hohepa SOLOMON

Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
12:00 p.m.
at home
35 Paekiri Street
Turangi
Death Notice

SOLOMON,
Hohepa Allen (Solly):
After a short brief illness passed away 17th February 2020. Beloved husband and soulmate of Amiria (nee Rikiti). Loved father of Rini, Te Ani, Hohepa and Alana. Grandfather of his many mokos and great-mokos. Brother of the late John (Rehu), Trevor (Solly), sister Kaye, Marahera and Te Paea. A service will be held for dad at home 35 Paekiri Street, Turangi, on Thursday 20th February 2020 at 12.00pm, thereafter to the Turangi Public Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 19, 2020
