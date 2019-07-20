WAWATAI-GREEN,
Hiria Te Huatahi:
On 19th July 2019. Eldest daughter of Riwai Huihui and Mihi Keita Wawatai (Collier). Sister to Nobby (dec), Bub (dec), Kuku (dec), Rangi (dec), Heta (dec), Kuini, Bubby, Tawhiti, Vencie, Tumanko Walker, Riwai te Ranganui a Tai Wiremu (dec) Karanga Tako Mitchell. Mother to Trevor (dec), Brigitte and Terry, Aroha (dec). Nan to Kaesee, Sierra, Chevy, Kahurangi, Olivia, Stephen, Destiny, Kath, Pierre, Ted and Molly, and great-Nan to Xavier, Koby, Kaden, Cyprus, Troy (dec), Zion, Amaia, Witana, Izzy, Jordan, and Tyronne. The funeral service will be held at Evans Chapel, Ormond Road, Gisborne, on Monday 22nd July at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. The whanau of Hiria would like to praise the dedication and aroha that was given from all the awesome staff at Te Wiremu House.
Arohanui ma te atua
e tiaki e manaki.
Evans Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ
www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on July 20, 2019