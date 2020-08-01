HOEKSEMA, Hindrik (Henk):
Suddenly passed away on 28 July 2020, aged 87. Much loved husband of Pamela, and Gramps/Poppa to Pamela's families. Cherished brother to Ans, Nels and Yohn. Respected father/papa to Saul, Rebecca, Gabriel and families.
A very special man
that will be greatly missed
by all who knew him.
A cremation will be held at Akatarawa on 4 August at 2.00pm. A Memorial service/celebration of his life will be held in the Heretaunga Christian Centre, Lane Street, Wallaceville, on Wednesday 5 August at 10.30am.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 1, 2020