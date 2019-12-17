DICKENS, Hilton Frederick:

Of Masterton, formerly of Alfredton. On 12th December 2019. Husband of the late Betty (née Hodgson) for 59 years. Loved father of Bill, Paul and Liz, Marie, and Gary. Loved grandfather of James and Samantha, and great-grandfather of Thalia. Hilton was born in Pahiatua, attended Alfredton School and Pahiatua and Feilding High Schools. Farmed the family hill country farm in Alfredton before moving to Masterton. Hilton served in the New Zealand Territorial Army, was actively involved in the Wairarapa Small Bore Rifle Club, Farm Forestry Association, New Zealand China Friendship Society, Wairarapa Archival Society, and worked with his cousin Neville Wooderson for the Himalayan Trust in Nepal. A private cremation and celebration of Hilton's life has been held. Messages can be sent to: P.O. Box 872, Masterton 5840. The family thanks the wonderful staff of Masterton Medical Centre, Masterton Hospital, and Kahukura Palliative Care for their professionalism, generosity, and loving care.





