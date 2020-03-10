PRATT, Hilda Maureen
(nee Kernohan):
Aged 96 years, peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on 8th March 2020, following a fall at home. Dearly loved wife of the late Doug. Loved mother of Malcolm, Russell, and the late Kevin. Loved Grandma of David, Stuart and Raewynne, Robin and Letitia, Lance and Emma. Adored Great-Grandmother of her 12 great-grandchildren. A service for Hilda will be held at the Levin Uniting Church, 87 Oxford Street, Levin, on Thursday 12th March 2020 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Avenue Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 10, 2020