ORD, Hilda Lilian:

On 9th July 2019 at Waikanae Lodge, in her 103rd year. Dearly loved wife and companion for 62 years of the late Frederick (Fred). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Kathleen and Stuart, Frances and Allan (deceased), Richard and Colleen. Much loved Gran of Stephen and Amber (and Anna), David and Simone, Rachel and Lawrence, Catherine and Soner, Michelle and David, and Alison and Ben. Treasured Great-Granny Hilda of Isobel and Jessica, and Sophie, Matthew and Zara, and Olly, Phoebe, Henry and Jack, and Charlie and Emily. Special thanks to the staff at Waikanae Country Lodge for their kindness, respect and care.

"You can shed tears that she is gone and you can smile because she has lived."

In accordance with her wishes Hilda has been privately cremated. A memorial to celebrate Hilda's long life will be held at a later date.

