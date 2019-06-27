MENDOZA, Hilda Myra:
On June 26, 2019, peacefully at Summerset Rest Home, Upper Hutt, in her 97th year. Wife of the late J.E. Mendoza. Mother of Pam, John (dec) and mother-in-law of Maureen. Loving Nana of 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren. A much loved sister and aunty. Sadly missed by all her extended family.
R.I.P. Gran.
Almost got that telegram.
A celebration of Hilda's life will be held in Kingswood, Cnr King and Cairo Street, Upper Hutt, on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 10.30am, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. Messages may be sent to "the Mendoza family", C/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on June 27, 2019