GIBSON, Hilda:
Our beloved mother Hilda has passed away just short of her 100th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Leslie and cherished Mum of Darryl and Barbara, Lesley and Richard Lysaght. Much loved Nana of Sarah and Paul, Kate and Phil, Adrian and Jeanene, Deanna and David. Treasured Great-Nana to Maddi and Nina, Oscar and Brooke, George and Lily. Conor and Amber. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Eldon Lodge for their care of Hilda. She appreciated everything you did for her. A truly wonderful Lady. Fly high and free Mum, you deserve it. Messages may be left in Hilda's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu. In accordance with family wishes a private service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 10, 2020