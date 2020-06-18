Hilda FOO

Guest Book
  • "Will be greatly missed and remembered. Rest in peace, Da..."
    - Belinda Foo
  • "Dearest Aunt, you will always be in my thought. Words..."
    - Crystal Chong
  • "My heartfelt sympathy to Hilda's family and live ones. May..."
    - Rose Heng
  • "A loving and caring aunt. You will always be loved. Rest in..."
    - Audrey Chong
  • "Deepest condolence & sympathy to Hilda's family. Hilda,..."
    - Missi Winny Sim
Service Information
Harbour City Funeral Home Ltd
665 High St
Wellington, Wellington
045700111
Requiem Mass
Friday, Jun. 19, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Church of Sts Peter and Paul
Dr Taylor Tce
Johnsonville
Death Notice

FOO, Hilda:
On 16th June 2020. Very much loved by all of her family. Donations in memory of Hilda would be appreciated and can be made to The Cancer Society, wellington.cancernz.org.nz Messages for the Foo family can be left in Hilda's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville. The Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Church of Sts Peter and Paul, Dr Taylor Tce, Johnsonville, at 11.00am on Friday 19th June 2020, and followed by private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post on June 18, 2020
