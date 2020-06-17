FOO, Hilda:
On 16th June 2020. Very much loved by all of her family. Donations in memory of Hilda would be appreciated and can be made to The Cancer Society, wellington.cancernz.org.nz Messages for the Foo family can be left in Hilda's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville. The Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Church of Sts Peter and Paul, Dr Taylor Tce, Johnsonville, at 11.00am on Friday 19th June 2020, and followed by private cremation.
Published in The Dominion Post on June 17, 2020