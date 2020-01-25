Hessel BAAS

Service Information
Broadbent & May - Funerals Naturally
22 Palmer Street
Aro Valley, Wellington
049745076
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Karori Cemetery Main Chapel
Rosehaugh Avenue
Karori
Death Notice

BAAS, Hessel Johannes:
On 22 January 2020, aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Joan. Loved father and father-in-law of Nicholas, Susan and Colin. Loved grandfather of Alex and Rachel. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Peter and Vicki, Elly and Kevin, Ronald and Hiva. Loved uncle of Andrea and Christopher, Carin and Julie, Alapeta and Sateki. Messages may be sent to 'The Baas Family', PO Box 10987, The Terrace, Wellington. Please, no flowers. Hessel's farewell service will be held at the Karori Cemetery Main Chapel, Rosehaugh Avenue, Karori, Wellington, on Thursday, 30th January, commencing at 2.00pm.

Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 25, 2020
