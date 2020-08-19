HABIB,
Herena Eleanor (Helen):
Passed away on Saturday 15th August 2020, aged 69 years. Dearly loved wife of Peter, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Evan & Taku (Aus), Ngaire Dawn (Dec), Eleanor Mary (Dec), Joshua & Sharlene, PJ & Josephine, Maf & Lisa, Anna, Israel & Nani, Faenza & Linda, Josephine & Phoenix. Loved Nanny and Great-Nanny to all her mokopuna. Much loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty & cousin. Mum will lay at the family home in Wainuiomata. Mum's service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 41 Britannia Street, Petone, on Saturday 22nd August 2020, at 10.00am. Followed by Private Cremation at Karori Cemetery, at 1.30pm.
Haven Falls Funeral Home 0800 428 365
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 19, 2020