WIMSETT, Herbert Eoin:
Passed away peacefully at Summerset Aotea on Wednesday 29 July 2020, aged 95 years. Dearly beloved husband of the late Valerie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Roger and Susan (Brisbane), Ken and Angela, Murray (dec), Colin, Gillian and Tony. Cherished grandad of Alex; Stuart, Naomi; Robert, Megan, Geena; Peter, and Emma; and great-grandad of Paige, Michaela, Kaden and Keano; Roman, and Harper. A special thanks to the nurses and staff at Summerset Aotea for their exceptional care they gave to Eoin. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A funeral service to celebrate Eoin's life will be held at Tawa Union Church, Elena Place, Tawa, on Saturday 1 August, commencing at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation. Messages can be sent to "The family of Eoin Wimsett" c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240.
Published in Dominion Post from July 30 to July 31, 2020