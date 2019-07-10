SIMCIC, Herbert:
Died peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Friday 5 July 2019. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Horst & Lynda, Toni (dec) & Phillis, Helena, Annemarie (dec) and Hiltrud (dec). As well as beloved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Herbie's life will be held in Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Monday 15 July 2019, at 1.00pm. All messages to the "Simcic Family" C/- 306 Willis Street, Wellington.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from July 10 to July 13, 2019