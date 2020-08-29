FISHER,
Herbert William (Bert):
Passed away peacefully at Kenepuru Hospital on Sunday 23 August 2020, aged 94. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Muriel, father of Brent & Leigh, and father-in-law of Karen. Treasured grandad of Stephanie & Cameron, Jonathan, Keri & Thomas, Thomas & Brooke. Adoring great-grandad of Ashleigh & Damian, Auron & Nox, and Alice (his Rosie). Brother of Mavis and Eric, and brother-in-law of Ramsay, Alma, Harold, Heather, Ellen and Nancy. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to The Wellington Free Ambulance www.wfa.org.nz/donate/ would be appreciated. Messages to the family may be posted, c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington 6037. A private family farewell and cremation has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 29, 2020