CANTRICK,
Herbert George (George):
On 7th December 2019, peacefully at Wanganui Hospital; aged 84 years. Dearly loved Dad & father-in-law of Anita & Kim, Andrew & Donna, Bernadine, & Michael. Loved Granddad of Sharmyn & Liam. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Georges life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Wednesday 11th December 2019, at 11.00am, to be followed by a private cremation.
