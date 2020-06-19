Henry WILLIAMSON

Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07578 3338
WILLIAMSON, Henry Mark:
Mark joined his Mona at the place prepared for them by their Lord on 17th June 2020, aged 95 years. Loved Dad of Lindsay (deceased) and Philippa, Bruce and Ursula, Ruth (deceased), Roger, and Yvonne and Neville Gupwell. Proud Poppa of Anna and Jem, Sarah and Jonnie, Michelle and Sophie. Grand Poppa to darling Toby. A service for Mark will be held at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga, on Monday 22nd June at 11.00am. Mark will then be laid to rest with Mona at Akatarawa Cemetery, Upper Hutt, on Wednesday 24th June at 1.00pm.


