WILLIAMS,
Henry James (The Hawk):
Of Otaki, formerly Bluff. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 9 July 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Mary Clare. Loved father and father-in-law of Donna & Hoani Carkeek, Marianna & Mathew Wilson, Sterling & Lorna, Clare & Leighton. Loved grandad of his many mokopuna and great-mokopuna. Loved son of Meretepiki & Rangiahua. Dad is laying in state at Kawiu Marae, Levin, where his service will be held on Sunday 12 July 2020 at 11.00am. Dad will be then laid to rest at Te Kapa Urupa on Kawiu Road, Levin.
Moe mai ra moe mai ra.
Published in Dominion Post on July 11, 2020