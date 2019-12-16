Henry UNDERWOOD

Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
On Thursday 12th December 2019, peacefully at Charles Fleming Retirement Home, Waikanae. Aged 78. Loved son of the late Henry May (Harry) and Natalie Underwood, brother of Christopher, Francell (deceased), and Josette. Special thanks to Staff of the Charles Fleming Retirement Village Hospital for their care and assistance over the past few years. A service will be held at Whenua Tapu Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Thursday 19 December, at 2.00pm.
