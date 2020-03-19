Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ninness Funeral Home 17 Kenepuru Drive Porirua City , Wellington 042374174 Visitation 9:30 a.m. at home Visitation 9:30 a.m. at home Graveside service 12:00 p.m. Whenua Tapu Cemetery Airlie Road Pukerua Bay View Map Death Notice



Of Titahi Bay. Our Smith family patriarch and very famous Smith brother, passed away on 14 March 2020, aged 64 years. Much loved husband to Sue Leki-Smith. Devoted father and father-in-law to Malia Sue (dec), Henry Junior and Rebecca, Lily and Lance Sekai. Loved grandad to Jeremiah, Lanaiah, Mercedes, Slade, Suila, and Samasoni. A much loved brother to Vernah, Tony, Raphael (dec), Olando (dec), Vailima, Louis, Phil, Reg, Ray, Judith, Peter and their families. The Smith family would like to extend their sincere thanks for all the love and support they have received from the community. Due to public concerns surrounding COVID-19, and the large number of people expected to attend Henry's funeral, the following arrangements have been made by the family. Henry is currently at home and the family request visiting hours for Thursday and Friday from 9.30am. Please contact the family first on 0276223083 (phone or txt) to arrange a time. Each evening, the family will be holding a service of praise, rosary and worship. A private immediate family Requiem Mass will be held for Henry. The community are invited to farewell Henry at Whenua Tapu Cemetery, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Saturday, 21 March, commencing at 12.00pm.

Alofa Tele the aiga of

Henry Smith





SMITH, Henry Michael:Of Titahi Bay. Our Smith family patriarch and very famous Smith brother, passed away on 14 March 2020, aged 64 years. Much loved husband to Sue Leki-Smith. Devoted father and father-in-law to Malia Sue (dec), Henry Junior and Rebecca, Lily and Lance Sekai. Loved grandad to Jeremiah, Lanaiah, Mercedes, Slade, Suila, and Samasoni. A much loved brother to Vernah, Tony, Raphael (dec), Olando (dec), Vailima, Louis, Phil, Reg, Ray, Judith, Peter and their families. The Smith family would like to extend their sincere thanks for all the love and support they have received from the community. Due to public concerns surrounding COVID-19, and the large number of people expected to attend Henry's funeral, the following arrangements have been made by the family. Henry is currently at home and the family request visiting hours for Thursday and Friday from 9.30am. Please contact the family first on 0276223083 (phone or txt) to arrange a time. Each evening, the family will be holding a service of praise, rosary and worship. A private immediate family Requiem Mass will be held for Henry. The community are invited to farewell Henry at Whenua Tapu Cemetery, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Saturday, 21 March, commencing at 12.00pm.Alofa Tele the aiga ofHenry Smith Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers