SMITH, Henry Michael:
Of Titahi Bay. Our Smith family patriarch and very famous Smith brother, passed away on 14 March 2020, aged 64 years. Much loved husband to Sue Leki-Smith. Devoted father and father-in-law to Malia Sue (dec), Henry Junior and Rebecca, Lily and Lance Sekai. Loved grandad to Jeremiah, Lanaiah, Mercedes, Slade, Suila, and Samasoni. A much loved brother to Vernah, Tony, Raphael (dec), Olando (dec), Vailima, Louis, Phil, Reg, Ray, Judith, Peter and their families. The Smith family would like to extend their sincere thanks for all the love and support they have received from the community. Due to public concerns surrounding COVID-19, and the large number of people expected to attend Henry's funeral, the following arrangements have been made by the family. Henry is currently at home and the family request visiting hours for Thursday and Friday from 9.30am. Please contact the family first on 0276223083 (phone or txt) to arrange a time. Each evening, the family will be holding a service of praise, rosary and worship. A private immediate family Requiem Mass will be held for Henry. The community are invited to farewell Henry at Whenua Tapu Cemetery, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Saturday, 21 March, commencing at 12.00pm.
Alofa Tele the aiga of
Henry Smith
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020