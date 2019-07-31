SMITH, Henry Donald (Don):

Service No. 38782, WO2, RNZE. Of Paraparaumu. Peacefully at Coastal Villas Metlife Care on Monday, 29 July 2019. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Thelma. Loved father and father-in-law of Peter & Vee (UK), and Judith & Murray Reid (Titahi Bay). Loved Grandfather of Aaron, Michelle & Nathan, and Sara. Loved 'Poppa' of Chevy and Keira. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Coastal Villas and Team Medical for their love and care of Don. In lieu of flowers, donations to either the Life Flight Trust or the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Don's life will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Friday, 9 August 2019 at 1.30pm (please note change of day), to be followed by private cremation. Messages to "The Smith Family" C/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.



Kapiti Coast Funeral Home

NZIFH FDANZ

04 2985168



