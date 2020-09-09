KNAPP, Henry Edwin:
Formerly of Otaki and Featherston. On September 7, 2020, peacefully at Elderslea Rest Home, Upper Hutt. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Mary Hammond. Much loved father and father-in-law of Syd and Sybil Knapp (Cambridge), Wendy and David Wills (Carterton), and Nigel Knapp (deceased). Loved Grandad of Kimberley, Dylan, Cameron, Eric and Debbie; Bevan, Jamie, and Emma, and loved great-Grandad of 12 great-grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Elizabeth and Philip Anderson and the late Tommy. Loved and respected by Mary's family. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Life Flight Trust, PO Box 14448, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241, would be appreciated and may be left at the srvice. A service for Henry will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton, on Thursday 10 September 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In accordance with Covid 19 restrictions, numbers will be limited to 100. Messages to the Knapp family, C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743, or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 9, 2020