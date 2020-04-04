KEENAN,
Henry Pukematariki (Riki):
Riki departed from us on 23 March 2020 at Wellington Hospital; aged 86 years. Loved husband and best mate of Beverley (nee Burr) of Papakowhai, Porirua. Loved father and father-in-law of Tracy and Caroline, Deryl, Merren, Clarke, Bradley and Claire. Loved grandfather (papa) of Daryl, Antoinette and James, Sharlene and Hamish, Richard, Nicola, Jessica, and Michael; Brylee and P.J., Kade; Amelia, Timothy; Joshua and Kate, Hayden, and Nicole; Clinton, Christian, and Charlotte. Great-papa of Larissa, Mikalah, Winston, Kalani, Franklin, Derek, Louis, and Patrick. Because of the Covid-19 virus lock-down, a family graveside service and committal for Riki was held at Whenua Tapu Cemetery the following day.
Although missed by us all,
we are happy in the knowledge that, though absent from his body, he is present with his Lord.
(2 Corinthians 5:6-10 NIV).
Our thanks go to all the professional health staff who cared for him, particularly during his last six months with us. Special thanks to Clarke and Merren for their dedication and help when needed most.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 4, 2020