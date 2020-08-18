HOBBS, Henry John (Jim):
Of Paraparaumu. Peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Sunday 16 August 2020 after a short illness. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Glennis. Loved father and father-in-law of Jackie & Blair, and Kendra. Loved grandad of Cameron and Cody, and great-grandfather of Sophie. A service to farewell Jim will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Wednesday 19 August 2020 at 11.00am, to be followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 18, 2020