FABER,
Henrika Elizabeth (Ricky):
25 March 1926 -
8 July 2020
Loved wife of the late Cees (Con). Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Bouwein and Steve, Con and Jill, Yolanda and Mike. Loved Oma of Michelle and Mark, Matthew, Elaine and Hayden; Sarah and Hayden, Kelly and Dean, Karl and Mike; Amie and Jamie, Bobbi, Katie and Jason; Meredith, Blair and Emma and Pip. Great-Oma of Charlie, Maddie, Albie, Theo, Adler and Jack. We would like to let friends know that at 94 years young, Ricky passed away peacefully this week. She will be sadly missed by her family in Holland and New Zealand, friends in Tawa, and others who had the good fortune to meet Ricky during her many travels around our beautiful country over the years, but we are looking forward to celebrating her life with as many of these families and friends as possible. Requiem Mass for Ricky will be celebrated in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Lyndhurst Road, Tawa, on Monday 13 July at 11.00am. The Rosary will be recited in the Church on Sunday 12 July at 7.00pm. We would also like to express our special thanks to the staff at Wellington Hospital ICU and Mary Potter Hospice for their love and care of Ricky.
De schelp ligt hier de parel
is bij God
"The shell lies here, the
pearl is with God."
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332. FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post from July 9 to July 11, 2020