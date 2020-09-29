MacDONALD,
Henrietta Jean:
On September 28, 2020, at Wairarapa Hospital, peacefully with her family by her side. Loved daughter of the late Donald & Mary. Sister to Flora (dec) & Donald. Much loved & cherished Aunt of Donald & Kay; Neil; Fiona & Martin Dransfield. Loved Great-Aunt of Kristy & Ben, Jacob & Sarah. The family would like to thank Denise McAlpine and the staff at Glenwood Masonic Hospital for their care of Henny, in particular allowing Charlie the dog to spend time with her. All messages may be sent c/- PO Box 460, Masterton 5840. A service to celebrate Henny's life will be held in St Andrews in the Paddock, 212 Upper Plain Road, Masterton, on Thursday, October 1st, at 1.00pm. Thereafter followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 29, 2020