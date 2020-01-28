Henk HILHORST

Guest Book
  • "If this is Henk from Blenheim days RIP. Our condolences..."
    - Pieter Braun
  • "Sincere condolences from Barry Cooper of Te Puke"
    - Barry Cooper
  • "So saddened by the loss of such a gentleman. When I had..."
    - Kirsty McKenzie
  • "RIP Henk."
    - Michael Cooper
Service Information
Wairarapa Funeral Services
35-37 Lincoln Rd
Masterton, Wellington
063701110
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
at his home
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Gladstone Complex
585 Gladstone Road
Gladstone
Death Notice

HILHORST, Henk:
On January 26, 2020 peacefully at Lansdowne Park, Masterton, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Nellie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Nick and Margyn, Michael and Jacqui, Carolyn and Mark. Loved Opa of Sam and Sarah, Olivia and Hamish, Sara; Nicholas and Danielle; and Kellie. Loved Great-Opa of Thomas, Henry and Freddie. Messages may be left on Henk's tribute page at www.heavenaddress.co.nz Henk will be at his home on Wednesday, January 29 between 10.00 and 12.00 noon, visitors are welcome. A service to celebrate Henk's life will be held in the Gladstone Complex, 585 Gladstone Road, Gladstone, on Monday, February 3 at 11.00am, afterwards private cremation.
Wairarapa Funeral Services
www.wairarapafunerals.co.nz
FDANZ, Masterton
Published in Dominion Post from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
