VERBERKT,
Hendrikus (Henri):
Passed away peacefully on 29th June 2019, at Vincentian Rest Home, in Berhampore, in his 100th year. Loved husband of Mary. Beloved father of Frans, Martina, Henriette and Vincent. Father-in-law of Niki and Marta. Grandfather of Alexander, Adam, Kristin, Sam, Dion and Sonia. Great-Grandfather of Cole and Adelaide, Brooke and Morgan. Much loved and missed by family and friends. Family wish to express their thanks to the staff at Vincentian for their care and compassion. Messages to the family may be left in Henri's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington, 6242. A funeral service for Henri will be held at The Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown, on Wednesday 3rd July, at 1.00pm. Thereafter burial at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on July 2, 2019