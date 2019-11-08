VAN DUYN, Hank:
Formerly of Holland, Wanganui, Lyttelton, Lower Hutt and Wainuiomata. Hank passed away peacefully on 5 November 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Kathleen (Kathy) for almost 55 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sara, and Joanne & Warren, beloved Opa to Jason, Brother-in-law to Mary and the late Frank Keane, Uncle and friend to many. The family would appreciate donations in Hank's memory to Wellington Free Ambulance PO Box 601 Wellington, may be left at the service, or through wfa.org.nz Messages to The van Duyn Family can be sent, c/- PO Box 30-067, Lower Hutt 5040. A Requiem Mass to Celebrate Hank's life will be held in the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 59 Waiwhetu Road, Lower Hutt, on Monday 11 November 2019 at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019