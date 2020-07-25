van EPENHUIJSEN,
Helge Ingvild:
Slipped away peacefully at home on 21 July 2020 at Palmerston North. Aged 78. Helge was a much-loved spouse of Kees, loving mother of Willem and partner Lisa Henderson (Wellington), and Marije and Daniel Balzer (Beechworth, Australia). Grandmother of Archie and Luke Balzer. Godmother of Alex Coupe (England). New Zealand "grandmother" of Ariana Bagheri (Palmerston North). The family wishes to express their most sincere thanks to Palmerston North Hospital, Sydney Street Health Centre and Arohanui Hospice for the excellent personal support and help. There will be a private family cremation, followed by a memorial service for which arrangements will be announced after arrival of family from Australia. In lieu of flowers please give a donation to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441.
Published in Dominion Post on July 25, 2020