HOULAHAN, Helga:
On 6th July 2020 as a result of an accident, aged 80 years. Loved mother of the late Jenny. Loved "adopted" grandmother of the Leinfellner family. Loved and sadly missed by her friends at the Masterton Community Church, The Wairarapa Services Club and the Country Music Club. A service to celebrate Helga's life will be held at The Masterton Community Church, 117 Ngaumutawa Road, Masterton, on Tuesday 14th July at 11.00am, followed by cremation.
"Peace I leave with you,
My peace I give to you."
John 14: 27
Published in Dominion Post on July 9, 2020