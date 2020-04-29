Helene MURRAY

Guest Book
  • "A beautiful lady who I will really miss. Couldn't have..."
    - Deb Bean
  • "So sad to hear of Helene passing. She was a lovely lady and..."
    - Heather Camm
Death Notice

MURRAY,
Helene Daphne (nee Steele):
On 27th April 2020, aged 91 years. Wife of the late Harry, loving mother and mother-in-law of Roberta & Bill, Jerry and Alan & Michelle. 'Mum-Mum' of Amy and Nicole. Sister of Andrea, Judy and the late Roberta. In lieu of flowers donations to the Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left online at https://marypotter.org.nz/support-us/donations/ Messages to 'the Murray family' may be left in Helene's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private cremation will be held.

Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 29, 2020
