SCHWARZ, Helena:
Peacefully at Kena Kena Rest Home on Wednesday, 2 October 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Hans. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Wolfgang & Michelle, and Alfred & Merlinda. Loved Oma of Kelly and Justin, Frances, Niki and Sarah, and Great-Oma of Desmond, Abbi and Chase. A farewell for Helena will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, tomorrow, Friday 4 October 2019 at 10.30am, thereafter burial at Awa Tapu Cemetery, 133 Valley Road, Paraparaumu.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 3, 2019