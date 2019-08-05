YOUNG,
Helen Agnes: OBE
22 March 1926 to
2 August 2019
Passed away peacefully in Auckland. Dearly beloved sister of Moira; aunt of Peter, Alison, Penny, James, Helen and Andrew; great-aunt of Olivia, Alice, Andrew, Jonathan, David, Harriet, Imogen, Bella and Amelia; cousin of Ann and Judith. Loved by many cousins, friends and music colleagues. Passionate about music and nurturing New Zealand musicians – the Concert Programme her constant companion. A Service will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland, on Friday 9 August at 3.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019