Helen WILLIAMS

Death Notice

WILLIAMS, Helen Elizabeth
(nee Alward):
Passed away peacefully at Acacia Park after a short illness. Loved wife of David. Sister of Jacqui Blinkhorne. Mother of Sarah and Debbi. Nana to Liam, Jade and Isobella. Mother-in-law to John. A service for Helen is to be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga at 2.00pm, on Saturday 7 March 2020. A special thanks to the staff at Acacia Park for their professionalism at a very difficult time. Communications to the Williams family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 3, 2020
