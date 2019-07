VINTEN, Helen Margaret:

19th July 2014

I think of you with love today and that is nothing new,

I thought of you yesterday and the days before that too.

I think of you in silence as I often speak your name,

All I have is memories and your picture in a frame.

Your memory is my keepsake with which I'll never part,

Forever on my mind and always in my heart.

Love as always - Des