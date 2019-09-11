VELTMAN, Helen Mary:
Born 20 June 1928, Died 8th September 2019, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Anton. Loved mother & mother-in-law of Clare and Neil, the late Paul, Mary and Murray, Stephen and Kathy, Anna and Craig, Louise, Martin and Pyteena. Mama of Camille, Rory, Leah, Lydia, Shona, Owen, Ella, Emma, Matthew, Peter, Bridget, Aleisha, Simon, Melissa, and Luke. Mama of her great-grandchildren Jacob, Dale, Sadie, and Sophie. A Requiem Mass for Helen will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Morrinsville, on Friday, 13 September 2019 at 11.00am, followed by burial at Te Aroha Cemetery, Te Aroha. All communications to the Veltman family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 11, 2019