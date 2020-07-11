TRISCHLER, Helen:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 2 May 2020, at Atawhai Rest Home, Taradale, in her 99th year. Loved wife of John (deceased). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Maria and Ray Bellingham, Paul (deceased) and Christine Trischler, Annette and Mike Seagar, John and Sharon Trischler. Adored Nana, Great-Gran of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. At the request of the family, no flowers please. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Helen's life will be held in the church of St Theresa, James Street, Plimmerton, on Tuesday 14 July, commencing at 1.00pm. Thereafter Helen's ashes will be laid to rest with her husband John at the Whenua Tapu Services Cemetery, Pukerua Bay.
Published in Dominion Post on July 11, 2020