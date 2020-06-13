SPADONI,
Helen (née Lancaster):
Aged 54, suddenly in Wellington 10th June 2020. Dearly loved mother of Eli. Youngest daughter of the late John and Lorraine Lancaster. Much loved sister and sister-in-law to Jenise and Hugh Munro, Philippa and Craig Philip, Warren and Shelley Lancaster, Kaye and Iain Fraser, Stefan Spadoni and Rita Parsons. Loved Aunty of Danielle, Bryce, Dale, Thomas, Sarah, Rachel, Leah and Jorja. Great-Aunty to Willa, Margot and Mabel. Daughter-in-law to Paul and Brigitte Spadoni. A service for Helen will be held on Monday 15th June, at 1.00pm, at The Salvation Army Worship and Community Centre, 11 Durham Street, Levin. Messages to Kaye Fraser, 132 Kuku Beach Road, RD 20, Levin.
Forever in our hearts Helen,
you will be sadly missed.
Published in Dominion Post on June 13, 2020