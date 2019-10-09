SIMPSON,
Helen Longton (nee Crump):
On October 2, 2019, peacefully at home with family, aged 92 years young. Beloved wife of William A Simpson (dec). Dearly loved mother of Phillip and Michael, mother-in-law of Jillian. Treasured gran of David, Mark & Callista. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waikanae Cameo Society, would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A service to celebrate Helen's life will be held at Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Saturday 12 October 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 9, 2019